Left Menu

20-year-old man found dead in Rohini

The body of a 20-year-old man bearing blunt force injuries on his back was found in Rohinis Kanjhawala area on Thursday, police said.The victim was identified as Gopal, they said.Deputy Commissioner of Police Rohini Pranav Tayal said information was received at the Kanjhawala police station regarding the body lying on the roadside in the JJ Colony, Sawda.There were blunt injuries on the mans back.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2022 21:59 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 21:59 IST
20-year-old man found dead in Rohini
  • Country:
  • India

The body of a 20-year-old man bearing blunt force injuries on his back was found in Rohini's Kanjhawala area on Thursday, police said.

The victim was identified as Gopal, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said information was received at the Kanjhawala police station regarding the body lying on the roadside in the JJ Colony, Sawda.

There were blunt injuries on the man's back. CCTV footage of the area was checked and important clues were found, he said.

''We have registered a case of murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. As per the investigation conducted so far, no angle related to illicit substances has been found,'' Tayal said.

The body has been kept at the SGM hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination, following which it would be handed over to his family, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, roommate in custody

US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, room...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - health official; Omicron BA.4.6 makes up nearly 13% of COVID variants circulating in U.S. - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - he...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions League; Golf-Woods not on initial field list for Hero World Challenge and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions ...

 Global
4
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022