UK's attendance at Prague summit 'not about moving closer to Europe'- PM Truss

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-10-2022 22:00 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 22:00 IST
British Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Thursday her attendance at the inaugural gathering of the European Political Community in Prague was not about moving closer to Europe.

"This is not about moving closer to Europe. This is about working with Europe on issues that we both face. And we both face rising energy costs," Truss said in response to a question from a reporter.

The European Union and its neighbours from Britain to Turkey met on Thursday in the Czech Republic for the gathering. Britain is the only nation to ever leave the EU.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

