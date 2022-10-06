UK's attendance at Prague summit 'not about moving closer to Europe'- PM Truss
This is about working with Europe on issues that we both face. And we both face rising energy costs," Truss said in response to a question from a reporter. The European Union and its neighbours from Britain to Turkey met on Thursday in the Czech Republic for the gathering.
British Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Thursday her attendance at the inaugural gathering of the European Political Community in Prague was not about moving closer to Europe.
