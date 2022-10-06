Left Menu

ITF suggests modifications in draft PLI 2.0 scheme

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 06-10-2022 22:06 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 22:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Industry body Indian Texpreneurs Federation (ITF) on Thursday suggested a few modifications in the draft productivity linked incentive scheme PLI 2.0 for apparel and home textiles, stating there was a need for change in condition in the number of machineries, differentiations between apparel and home textiles, among others.

ITF convenor Prabhu Dhamodharan said various sectors in Tamil Nadu stand to benefit through the scheme of the Centre.

''The investment criteria was within many of the SME company's limit of Rs 15 crore, Rs 30 crore and Rs 45 crore in three different schemes and minimum turnover condition was also more suitable to the companies in the region,'' he told reporters.

The companies would also able to get good mileage with domestic and international buyers, he said.

''Initial feedback from the industries in the region is that there is a need for change in condition in the number of machineries under the scheme, differentiations between apparel and home textile, incentive percentage...'' he said.

After discussing with various organisations involved in apparel, home textiles, spinning, a working model through consultancy firm KPMG would be prepared and forwarded to the Centre, he said.

