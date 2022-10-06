Left Menu

Govt sets up tribunal to adjudicate PFI's ban justified or not

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2022 22:17 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 22:17 IST
New Delhi, Oct 6 (PT) The Centre on Thursday set up a tribunal consisting Delhi High Court judge Dinesh Kumar Sharma to adjudicate whether sufficient grounds were available for declaring the Popular Front of India (PFI) and eight associate groups as unlawful.

The Union Home Ministry issued a notification, announcing the announcement of the formation of the tribunal.

''The Central Government hereby constitutes an Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal consisting of Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma, High Court of Delhi, for the purpose of adjudicating whether or not there is sufficient cause for declaring the Popular Front of India and its associates or affiliates or fronts including Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organization (NCHRO), National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala as unlawful association,'' the notification said.

The PFI and its associate organisations were declared banned on September 28 under the anti-terror law UAPA for its alleged links with global terror groups and subversive activities within the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

