Man held for trying to break ATM to steal cash in Ulhasnagar
PTI | Thane | Updated: 06-10-2022 22:21 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 22:21 IST
- Country:
- India
A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly trying to steal cash from an ATM machine in Ulhasnagar in Thane district, a police official said on Thursday.
Between 11am and 12 noon, Akhilesh Lalji Patel tried to insert a steel plate in the cash vending slot of the ATM in order to open it, the Central police station official said.
''Passersby saw and handed over Patel, who hails from Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh, to the police,'' he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ulhasnagar
- Akhilesh
- Patel
- Lalji Patel
- Pratapgarh
- Central
- Uttar
- Thane
Advertisement
ALSO READ
R-Day parade, needs of people were kept in mind to design Kartavya Path: Architect Bimal Patel
Would like to see Axar Patel's batting, won't analyse Bumrah's bowling much: Rohit Sharma
Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) founder Krishna Patel meets Nitish
Harpercollins is proud to announce the upcoming release of The Anarchist Cookbook: A Toolkit to Protest and Peaceful Resistance by Aakar Patel Illustrations by PenPencilDraw
Constructive cooperation, coupled with trust and transparency key to tap trade potential of SCO members: Anupriya Patel