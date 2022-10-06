Left Menu

Man held for trying to break ATM to steal cash in Ulhasnagar

PTI | Thane | Updated: 06-10-2022 22:21 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 22:21 IST
Man held for trying to break ATM to steal cash in Ulhasnagar
  • Country:
  • India

A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly trying to steal cash from an ATM machine in Ulhasnagar in Thane district, a police official said on Thursday.

Between 11am and 12 noon, Akhilesh Lalji Patel tried to insert a steel plate in the cash vending slot of the ATM in order to open it, the Central police station official said.

''Passersby saw and handed over Patel, who hails from Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh, to the police,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, roommate in custody

US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, room...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - health official; Omicron BA.4.6 makes up nearly 13% of COVID variants circulating in U.S. - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - he...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions League; Golf-Woods not on initial field list for Hero World Challenge and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions ...

 Global
4
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022