Man held for trying to break ATM to steal cash in Ulhasnagar

A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly trying to steal cash from an ATM machine in Ulhasnagar in Thane district, a police official said on Thursday.

Between 11am and 12 noon, Akhilesh Lalji Patel tried to insert a steel plate in the cash vending slot of the ATM in order to open it, the Central police station official said.

''Passersby saw and handed over Patel, who hails from Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh, to the police,'' he added.

