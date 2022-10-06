Left Menu

U.S. issues fresh Iran-related sanctions

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-10-2022 22:25 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 22:25 IST
The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on Iran's interior and communications ministers, among others, just days after President Joe Biden said Washington would increase costs on Iranian officials tied to violence against demonstrators.

The sanctions were announced by the U.S. Treasury on its website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

