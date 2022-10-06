U.S. issues fresh Iran-related sanctions
The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on Iran's interior and communications ministers, among others, just days after President Joe Biden said Washington would increase costs on Iranian officials tied to violence against demonstrators.
The sanctions were announced by the U.S. Treasury on its website.
