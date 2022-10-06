Left Menu

Lebanon and Israel 'at critical stage' in maritime border talks –U.S. Official

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 06-10-2022 23:02 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 23:02 IST
  • Lebanon

Lebanon and Israel are at "a critical stage" in negotiations to demarcate their shared maritime border and "gaps have narrowed," a U.S. official said on Thursday.

"We remain committed to reaching a resolution and believe a lasting compromise is possible," the official said.

