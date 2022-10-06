Lebanon and Israel 'at critical stage' in maritime border talks –U.S. Official
Lebanon and Israel are at "a critical stage" in negotiations to demarcate their shared maritime border and "gaps have narrowed," a U.S. official said on Thursday.
"We remain committed to reaching a resolution and believe a lasting compromise is possible," the official said.
