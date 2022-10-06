Left Menu

Man held from Bihar for death threats to Mukesh Ambani, his family

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-10-2022 23:07 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 23:07 IST
The Mumbai police have arrested a man from Bihar in connection with anonymous calls threatening to target industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his family members, an official said on Thursday.

A police team picked up the suspect, Rakesh Kumar Mishra, from Darbhanga district around Wednesday midnight and he was brought here on Thursday, he said.

Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital at Girgaon in south Mumbai had received two calls on Wednesday, wherein the unidentified caller threatened to blow up the hospital along with Ambani's residence 'Antilia' in south Mumbai. The caller also issued threats to the industrialist and his family members, officials had said.

Mishra was produced before a court here, which remanded him in police custody till Monday, he said.

