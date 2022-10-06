Left Menu

One ISIS official killed, one wounded in rare U.S. Syria raid -U.S. official

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-10-2022 23:14 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 23:14 IST
One ISIS official killed, one wounded in rare U.S. Syria raid -U.S. official
  • Country:
  • United States

A rare U.S. helicopter raid on a government-held village in Syria's northeast on Thursday killed one Islamic State official, wounded another and led to the U.S. capture of two more individuals, a U.S. official told Reuters.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the Islamic State member who was targeted in the raid had been responsible for beheading two members of the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces.

There were no U.S. military casualties in the operation and no civilian casualties, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, roommate in custody

US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, room...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - health official; Omicron BA.4.6 makes up nearly 13% of COVID variants circulating in U.S. - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - he...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions League; Golf-Woods not on initial field list for Hero World Challenge and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions ...

 Global
4
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022