One ISIS official killed, one wounded in rare U.S. Syria raid -U.S. official
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-10-2022 23:14 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 23:14 IST
A rare U.S. helicopter raid on a government-held village in Syria's northeast on Thursday killed one Islamic State official, wounded another and led to the U.S. capture of two more individuals, a U.S. official told Reuters.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the Islamic State member who was targeted in the raid had been responsible for beheading two members of the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces.
There were no U.S. military casualties in the operation and no civilian casualties, the official said.
