British, French leaders agree to take forward 'renewed bilateral agenda'

Updated: 06-10-2022 23:20 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 23:20 IST
British Prime Minister Liz Truss and French President Macron agreed to hold the next UK-France summit in 2023 in France to take forward a "renewed bilateral agenda", they said in a joint statement on Thursday.

The two leaders met on Thursday on the sidelines of the first gathering of the European Political Community in Prague.

