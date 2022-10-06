British, French leaders agree to take forward 'renewed bilateral agenda'
Reuters | London | Updated: 06-10-2022 23:20 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 23:20 IST
British Prime Minister Liz Truss and French President Macron agreed to hold the next UK-France summit in 2023 in France to take forward a "renewed bilateral agenda", they said in a joint statement on Thursday.
The two leaders met on Thursday on the sidelines of the first gathering of the European Political Community in Prague.
