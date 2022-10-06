Left Menu

Ideal conditions created for investment in Rajasthan: CM Gehlot

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-10-2022 23:21 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 23:21 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said his government has created ideal conditions for investment in the state.

Addressing a meeting of the National Council of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Gehlot said industry plays a huge role in the growth of the economy of a country.

Work has been done to promote entrepreneurship in the state and give proper support for setting up industries. The state government has taken reformative decisions like single-window system and one-stop shop to set up more and more industries and attract investments, he asserted.

''This has increased the coordination between entrepreneurs and government and it has become easier to get necessary permissions to set up businesses,'' a release quoting Gehlot as saying.

The chief minister said inflation and unemployment are major issues in the country today and industrialisation plays an important role in their redressal.

The state has made great progress in the field of energy while the tourism sector has been given the status of industry, he said.

During the meeting, the chief minister interacted with entrepreneurs from across the country and answered questions related to business in the state, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

