Left Menu

UN calls for 'humanitarian corridor' in Haiti as gang blockade drags on

The United Nations on Thursday called for the creation of a "humanitarian corridor" in Haiti that would allow the distribution of fuel amid dire shortages created by a gang blockade of the country's principal fuel terminal. Gangs last month blocked the entrance to the Varreux fuel terminal to protest Prime Minister Ariel Henry's announcement of a cut in fuel subsidies, paralyzing Haiti's economy as supplies of gasoline and diesel dried up.

Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2022 00:04 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 23:32 IST
UN calls for 'humanitarian corridor' in Haiti as gang blockade drags on
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The United Nations on Thursday called for the creation of a "humanitarian corridor" in Haiti that would allow the distribution of fuel amid dire shortages created by a gang blockade of the country's principal fuel terminal.

Gangs last month blocked the entrance to the Varreux fuel terminal to protest Prime Minister Ariel Henry's announcement of a cut in fuel subsidies, paralyzing Haiti's economy as supplies of gasoline and diesel dried up. Haitians also face a shortage of drinking water amid an unexpected outbreak of cholera, the spread of which is controlled through hygiene and clean water.

"The blocking of the Varreux Terminal, the main entry point for fuel in Haiti, has led to the closure of health centers over the last weeks now, and caused the interruption of water treatment services and private treated water production and distribution companies," the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Office in Haiti wrote in a statement. The agency called for "the immediate opening of a humanitarian corridor to allow the release of fuel to meet the urgent needs of the population."

Such an arrangement would likely require reaching a deal with gangs to allow fuel trucks through. Gang leaders have not yet signaled willingness to do so. Looters on Thursday sacked a warehouse belonging to U.N. children's agency UNICEF, an agency official said in a phone interview, signaling the growing desperation caused by the shortages.

Henry on Wednesday made a broad plea to the international community to help the situation in Haiti, where vast portions of the country are under the control of gangs. U.S. lawmakers last week said the United States should sanction Haitian gangs and those who help finance them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promise treatment change; Pfizer COVID vaccine clears Japan panel for use with young children and more

Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promis...

 Global
3
LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version of webOS

LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version o...

 Korea Rep
4
Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by NASA's Juno during Sept 29 flyby

Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022