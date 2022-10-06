Left Menu

UK's Truss: Prague summit was 'forceful show of solidarity' with Ukraine

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-10-2022 23:48 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 23:48 IST
UK's Truss: Prague summit was 'forceful show of solidarity' with Ukraine
British Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Thursday leaders at the inaugural summit of the European Political Community in the Czech Republic had been united in their solidarity with Ukraine in its conflict against Russia.

"Leaders leave this summit with greater collective resolve to stand up to Russian aggression," Truss said in a statement.

"What we have seen in Prague is a forceful show of solidarity with Ukraine, and for the principles of freedom and democracy."

