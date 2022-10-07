U.S. says Syria raid killed ISIS official Rakkan Wahid al-Shammri

The U.S. military said on Thursday a helicopter raid on a government-held village in Syria's northeast targeted and killed Wahid al-Shammri, an Islamic State official who it said facilitated the smuggling of weapons and fighters.

The U.S. military's Central Command said one of Shammri's associates was wounded and two others were detained by U.S. forces.

"No U.S. forces were injured or killed during the operation, no civilians were killed or wounded, and there was no loss or damage to U.S. equipment," Central Command said in a statement.

