Biden overhauls U.S. policy on marijuana, pardons prior federal offenses

President Joe Biden on Thursday took executive action to change U.S. policy on marijuana, pardoning all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession.

"There are thousands of people who have prior federal convictions for marijuana possession, who may be denied employment, housing, or educational opportunities as a result," Biden said in a statement. "My action will help relieve the collateral consequences arising from these convictions."

