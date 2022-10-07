Erdogan says Turkey still negative on Sweden's NATO bid

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that Turkey would continue opposing Sweden's NATO membership bid until its demands are met for a tougher Swedish stance against "terrorist organisations".

"As long as terrorist organisations demonstrate on Swedish streets and terrorists are present in their parliament, our approach to the issue will not be positive," Erdogan told reporters at the Prague meeting of the European Political Community.

