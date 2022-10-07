Left Menu

Zelenskiy: Ukraine has retaken more than 500 sq km of land since Oct 1

Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2022 01:14 IST
Ukrainian forces have recaptured more than 500 sq km (195 square miles) of territory and dozens of settlements in the southern Kherson region alone since Oct. 1, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday.

In a video address, he also said there had been more military successes in the east.

