Zelenskiy: Ukraine has retaken more than 500 sq km of land since Oct 1
Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2022 01:14 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 01:14 IST
Ukrainian forces have recaptured more than 500 sq km (195 square miles) of territory and dozens of settlements in the southern Kherson region alone since Oct. 1, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday.
In a video address, he also said there had been more military successes in the east.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kherson
- the east
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
- Ukrainian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian-installed head of Ukraine's Kherson region asks Putin for incorporation into Russia
Russia says it is holding positions in Kherson region amid Ukrainian advance
Ukraine liberated three more settlements in Kherson region Wednesday -Zelenskiy
WRAPUP 5-Russian-installed official confirms Ukrainian breakthroughs in Kherson region
Ukraine has made 'breakthroughs' in Kherson region, Russian-installed official says