Macron: Europe to send more military gear to Ukraine including French howitzers
Reuters | Prague | Updated: 07-10-2022 02:13 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 02:13 IST
- Country:
- Czech Republic
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday European countries would send Ukraine more military equipment to counter Russia, including more French Caesar-type howitzers.
"We are working indeed on several requests, with several members of the EU, including on new Caesars," Macron said.
