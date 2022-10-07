Left Menu

Macron: Europe to send more military gear to Ukraine including French howitzers

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 07-10-2022 02:13 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 02:13 IST
Macron: Europe to send more military gear to Ukraine including French howitzers
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday European countries would send Ukraine more military equipment to counter Russia, including more French Caesar-type howitzers.

"We are working indeed on several requests, with several members of the EU, including on new Caesars," Macron said.

