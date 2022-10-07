Man arrested in Las Vegas Strip stabbings, two dead

(Updates deaths and injuries; adds details on suspect) Oct 6 (Reuters) -

Police arrested a man suspected of stabbing multiple people on the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, killing two and wounding at least six in an unprovoked attack, local authorities said. The victims included tourists and local residents, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said at an afternoon news conference.

The suspect, identified as a Hispanic man believed to be in his early 30s who was not from the area, used a large knife with a long blade and was arrested soon after the attack, authorities said. Officials are working to confirm his identity. Six victims were taken to a local hospital and three are in critical condition, LVMPD Deputy Chief James LaRochelle said.

The stabbings took place just before noon on the sidewalk on a stretch of South Las Vegas Boulevard known as the Strip. No altercation proceeded the attacks and the suspect was followed by witnesses as he fled on foot before being quickly apprehended, LaRochelle said. "This guy came, ran up, and started stabbing this lady in front of me, and she ran around the escalators and she tried to get up under the bridge and her girlfriend was trying to help her," Jason Adams told KLAS-TV.

LaRochelle called it "a very tragic and hard-to-understand and hard-to-comprehend murder investigation." Victims were taken to University Medical Center, KLAS-TV reported, citing a hospital spokesperson.

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak said in a statement on Twitter that the state would make resources available to boost security on the Strip. "Our hearts are with all those affected by this tragedy," he said.

Las Vegas, which is known for its casinos, attractions and night life, was the site of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history in 2017. A sniper in a hotel room fired down at an outdoor concert killing 58 people.

