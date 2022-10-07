After Syria raid, U.S. kills Islamic State militants in air strike
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-10-2022 05:05 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 05:05 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. military said it carried out an air strike on Thursday in northern Syria that killed two Islamic State members including a leader it named as Abu-Hashum al-Umawi.
The strike came just hours after a rare U.S. helicopter raid on a government-held village in Syria's northeast killed another Islamic State official.
As with the helicopter raid, the U.S. military's Central Command said initial assessments indicated no civilian casualties and it said there were no U.S. military casualties.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Syria
- U.S.
- Central Command
- Islamic
Advertisement
ALSO READ
More than 30 migrants dead, 20 rescued in Syrian waters
Boat carrying migrants from Lebanon sinks off Syria, 15 dead
UPDATE 3-More than 30 migrants dead, more than a dozen rescued in Syrian waters
34 dead, 14 rescued from migrant boat in Syrian waters -official
Syrian official says 60 dead after migrant boat sinks