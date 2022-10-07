Left Menu

After Syria raid, U.S. kills Islamic State militants in air strike

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-10-2022
The U.S. military said it carried out an air strike on Thursday in northern Syria that killed two Islamic State members including a leader it named as Abu-Hashum al-Umawi.

The strike came just hours after a rare U.S. helicopter raid on a government-held village in Syria's northeast killed another Islamic State official.

As with the helicopter raid, the U.S. military's Central Command said initial assessments indicated no civilian casualties and it said there were no U.S. military casualties.

