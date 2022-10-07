Left Menu

S.Korean President, Japan PM want nations' relations back to 'good old days' -Newsis

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 07-10-2022 05:49 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 05:49 IST
South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Friday he shared thoughts with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida that the relationship between the two countries should "return to the good old days", according to media outlet Newsis.

Yoon's remarks come a day after he held a 25-minute phone call with his counterpart on Thursday to discuss North Korea's missile launches.

