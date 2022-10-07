Left Menu

Govt asks CJI Lalit to name successor: Sources

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2022 09:59 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 09:57 IST
Chief Justice of India Justice Uday Umesh Lalit (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The government has written to Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit to name his successor, sources said on Friday.

The letter was sent this morning, they said.

As part of the procedure, the law minister writes to the CJI to name his or her successor.

Justice Lalit retires as the CJI on November 8.

Justice D Y Chandrachud is the senior-most judge after the CJI.

As per practice, the CJI names the senior-most judge as his or her successor.

Going by the established practice and convention, Justice Chandrachud would be the 50th CJI.

