Left Menu

Antilia bomb scare case: Delhi HC dismisses plea by ex Mumbai Police officer

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2022 11:29 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 11:25 IST
Antilia bomb scare case: Delhi HC dismisses plea by ex Mumbai Police officer
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed a plea by former Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze seeking to quash the sanction granted to prosecute him under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case.

"The petition is dismissed for lack of territorial jurisdiction," said a bench of Justices Mukta Gupta and Anish Dayal.

The Centre had earlier opposed the petition by Waze on grounds that it was not maintainable before the Delhi High Court and it should have been filed before the Bombay High Court as everything related to the case happened in Mumbai.

Waze had claimed that the Delhi High Court has the territorial jurisdiction over the issue as the sanction order was passed by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), which is located in the national capital.

The plea, filed through advocate Chaitanya Sharma, sought to strike down section 15(1) of the UAPA, relating to terrorist act, claiming that it is ultra vires of Article 14 (equality before law) and 21 (protection of life and personal liberty) of the constitution.

It also sought to quash and set aside the sanction order of September 2, 2021 passed by the Centre and grant consequential relief.

The MHA had given the sanction for prosecution of Waze in September last year in the case of an SUV with explosives being found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai and the murder of businessman Hiren Mansukh.

According to a release of NIA, the charge sheet was filed under various provisions of the IPC, including murder, criminal conspiracy, kidnapping and negligent conduct with respect to explosive substances and under the provisions of the UAPA, Explosive Substances Act and Arms Act.

The SUV was found near Antilia on February 25, 2021. Mansukh, who had claimed that the vehicle had been stolen from his possession, was found dead in a creek in Thane on March 5 last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global
2
Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by NASA's Juno during Sept 29 flyby

Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by...

 Global
3
LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version of webOS

LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version o...

 Korea Rep
4
Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane lands in Kathmandu to face rape charges

Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane lands in Kathmandu to face rape charges

 Nepal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022