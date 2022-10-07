Army personnel killed in accidental firing in J-K's Baramulla

An Army trooper was killed when his service rifle went off accidentally in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Friday. The service rifle of the personnel identified as Chander Mohan (28) went off accidently outside a camp at Chatoosa in Sopore area of the north Kashmir district late Thursday evening, they said.

