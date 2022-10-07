Left Menu

Army personnel killed in accidental firing in J-K's Baramulla

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 07-10-2022 11:54 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 11:52 IST
Army personnel killed in accidental firing in J-K's Baramulla
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An Army trooper was killed when his service rifle went off accidentally in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Friday. The service rifle of the personnel identified as Chander Mohan (28) went off accidently outside a camp at Chatoosa in Sopore area of the north Kashmir district late Thursday evening, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global
2
Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by NASA's Juno during Sept 29 flyby

Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by...

 Global
3
LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version of webOS

LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version o...

 Korea Rep
4
Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane lands in Kathmandu to face rape charges

Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane lands in Kathmandu to face rape charges

 Nepal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022