9 booked after mob breaks into heritage madrasa in Karnataka, raise pro-Hindu slogans

A group of miscreants barged into Mohammed Gawan Madrasa and a mosque situated inside the heritage site here by breaking open the locked gate, following which police booked cases against nine people. About 60 people barged into the archaeologically-significant monument by breaking the lock, and raised pro-Hindu slogans while gulal was also thrown inside the premises, it was alleged.

PTI | Bidar | Updated: 07-10-2022 12:49 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 12:49 IST
According to the complainant Mohammed Shafiuddin, who is a mosque committee member, the incident took place when a procession to immerse a 'Durga' idol was passing near the place in the early hours of Thursday. About 60 people barged into the archaeologically-significant monument by breaking the lock, and raised pro-Hindu slogans while 'gulal' was also thrown inside the premises, it was alleged. The mob also threatened the security personnel deployed there when they raised an alarm.

Reacting to the incident, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted that ''extremists'' attempted to desecrate the heritage monument. ''Visuals from historic Mahmud Gawan masjid & madrasa, Bidar, #Karnataka (5th October). Extremists broke the gate lock & attempted to desecrate. @bidar_police @BSBommai how can you allow this to happen? BJP is promoting such activity only to demean Muslims,'' Owaisi said on his Twitter handle.

In his complaint, Shafiuddin alleged the miscreants with malafide intention to disturb peace, harmony and create violence in this district headquarters town have been active for a long time. They installed statues or photos on the premises and entered religious and government monuments, he alleged. ''This is also brought to your notice that these persons have been shouting slogans against the country and trying to instigate the other community,'' Shafiuddin alleged in his complaint. He also appealed to the police to book them under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Police said they have tightened security around the madrasa following tension in the aftermath of the incident.

