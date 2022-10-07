UP: Teen missing for four days found hanging, mother alleges murder

The body of an 18-year-old man who had been missing for four days was found hanging from the family's newly built house on Friday, police said. The body of Rahul Verma was recovered from the family's new 'pucca' house outside Ghajiapur village in Sangrampur police station limits, the police said. The family lived in a 'kutcha' house in the village, they added.

The teenager's mother claimed Verma had been missing for four days and alleged that the body was hung after he was murdered.

Sangrampur police station SHO Umesh Kumar Mishra said Verma was found hanging in a room of the new house. The police have sent the body for post mortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)