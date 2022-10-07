Left Menu

UP: Teen missing for four days found hanging, mother alleges murder

The body of an 18-year-old man who had been missing for four days was found hanging from the familys newly built house on Friday, police said.

PTI | Amethi(Up) | Updated: 07-10-2022 13:07 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 13:03 IST
UP: Teen missing for four days found hanging, mother alleges murder
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The body of an 18-year-old man who had been missing for four days was found hanging from the family's newly built house on Friday, police said. The body of Rahul Verma was recovered from the family's new 'pucca' house outside Ghajiapur village in Sangrampur police station limits, the police said. The family lived in a 'kutcha' house in the village, they added.

The teenager's mother claimed Verma had been missing for four days and alleged that the body was hung after he was murdered.

Sangrampur police station SHO Umesh Kumar Mishra said Verma was found hanging in a room of the new house. The police have sent the body for post mortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global
2
Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by NASA's Juno during Sept 29 flyby

Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by...

 Global
3
LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version of webOS

LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version o...

 Korea Rep
4
Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane lands in Kathmandu to face rape charges

Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane lands in Kathmandu to face rape charges

 Nepal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022