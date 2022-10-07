EU needs to provide more money to pay for military aid to Ukraine - top diplomat
Reuters | Prague | Updated: 07-10-2022 13:18 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 13:11 IST
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell pushed the 27-nation bloc on Friday to earmark more money to pay for the military support of Ukraine.
"I will ask the leaders to support the proposal for a new tranche for European Peace Facility to continue providing military support to Ukraine, also to the training mission," Borrell told reporters as he arrived for an EU summit in Prague.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Josep Borrell
- Prague
- European
- Borrell
- Ukraine
Advertisement
ALSO READ
British PM Truss to attend European political summit in Prague -source
British PM Truss to attend European political summit in Prague -report
British PM Truss to attend European political summit in Prague -source
UK's attendance at Prague summit 'not about moving closer to Europe'- PM Truss
Europe's leaders gather in Prague but Russia isn't invited