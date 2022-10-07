Left Menu

EU needs to provide more money to pay for military aid to Ukraine - top diplomat

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 07-10-2022 13:18 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 13:11 IST
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell (File Image) Image Credit: ANI

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell pushed the 27-nation bloc on Friday to earmark more money to pay for the military support of Ukraine.

"I will ask the leaders to support the proposal for a new tranche for European Peace Facility to continue providing military support to Ukraine, also to the training mission," Borrell told reporters as he arrived for an EU summit in Prague.

