Maha: Man booked for abetting wife's suicide in Thane district

Based on a complaint lodged by the womans father, the police have registered a case under sections 498A harassment and 306 abetment to suicide of the Indian Penal Code against the man from Ambernath town, an official said.The accused had allegedly started harassing his wife after the birth of his second daughter and would beat her up.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 07-10-2022 13:33 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 13:32 IST
An offence was registered against a man after his 24-year-old wife committed suicide due to alleged harassment in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday. Based on a complaint lodged by the woman's father, the police have registered a case under sections 498A (harassment) and 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code against the man from Ambernath town, an official said.

The accused had allegedly started harassing his wife after the birth of his second daughter and would beat her up. He also threatened to divorce her, he said.

The woman hanged herself in her house around 8 pm on September 23, the official said, adding that no arrest has been made so far.

