Delhi Police arrest 2 men involved in terror acts

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2022 13:50 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 13:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Cell of Delhi Police has nabbed two terror accused, including one wanted in connection with the RPG attack on May 9 on Punjab Police Intelligence headquarters in Mohali, an officer said on Friday.

The second accused has been arrested in connection with the recovery of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Haryana on August 4. He has been identified as Arshdeep Singh, police said.

The Special Task Force of the Haryana Police had recovered an IED packed with around 1.3 kg RDX near Shahabad city in Kurukshetra district.

