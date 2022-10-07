Left Menu

Smuggler arrested with drugs worth Rs 5 crore from UP's Bahraich

Based on information from Hussain, who was arrested from the districts Khairighat police station limits, efforts are underway to uncover the network of smugglers he was part of, said Kumar.

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 07-10-2022 13:52 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 13:51 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A drug smuggler was arrested and contraband worth Rs 5 crore seized from him, police said. Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ashok Kumar said, ''Acting on intelligence input, a police team arrested one Saddam Hussain on Thursday and recovered 530 grams of smack from him.'' The market value of the drug is estimated to be around Rs 5 crore. Based on information from Hussain, who was arrested from the district's Khairighat police station limits, efforts are underway to uncover the network of smugglers he was part of, said Kumar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

