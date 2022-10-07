Smuggler arrested with drugs worth Rs 5 crore from UP's Bahraich
Based on information from Hussain, who was arrested from the districts Khairighat police station limits, efforts are underway to uncover the network of smugglers he was part of, said Kumar.
PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 07-10-2022 13:52 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 13:51 IST
- Country:
- India
A drug smuggler was arrested and contraband worth Rs 5 crore seized from him, police said. Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ashok Kumar said, ''Acting on intelligence input, a police team arrested one Saddam Hussain on Thursday and recovered 530 grams of smack from him.'' The market value of the drug is estimated to be around Rs 5 crore. Based on information from Hussain, who was arrested from the district's Khairighat police station limits, efforts are underway to uncover the network of smugglers he was part of, said Kumar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Boney Kapoor unveils Ajith Kumar's 'AK61' title, first look
Oppn leaders Sharad Pawar, Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav, Uddhav Thackeray, Kanimozhi to attend INLD rally on Sep 25: JD(U)'s K C Tyagi.
Jasprit Bumrah fit and ready to play, confirms Suryakumar Yadav ahead of 2nd T20I against Australia
BJP tried to backstab Kumar, Bihar will be central to BJP-mukt Bharat in 2024: JD(U) president
Prophet remark row: SC transfers all FIRs against journalist Navika Kumar to Delhi Police.