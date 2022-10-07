Left Menu

MP Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal Appointed as a Member of the External Affairs' Standing Parliamentary Committee

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir Member of Parliament Rajya Sabha, Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal has been appointed as a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee of Rajya Sabha for the Ministry of External Affairs. External Affairs Parliamentary Committee is part of the top 5 most important ones.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2022 14:20 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 14:20 IST
MP Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal Appointed as a Member of the External Affairs' Standing Parliamentary Committee
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal has been appointed as a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee of Rajya Sabha for the Ministry of External Affairs. As such, Dr. Mittal is entrusted in the very first term of his being an MP. External Affairs’ Parliamentary Committee is part of the top 5 most important ones. Other members of the committee from the Rajya Sabha includes Shri Kapil Sibal, Sh Prakash Javadekar, Smt Jaya Bachchan, Shri Ranjan Gogoi (the Ex-Chief Justice of India) and other top MPs. The Chairman of the committee is Shri PP Chaudhary. Other members of the committee from ‘Lok Sabha’ includes Shri Kalyan Banerjee, Smt Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Smt Parneet Kaur, Smt Navneet Ravi Rana, Smt Poonam Pramod Mahajan and other top legislators. Feeling elated on the responsibility entrusted to him by the country, Dr. Mittal shares, “I acknowledge that being a committee member is all about working sincerely with the other members of the committee to reach a consensus about the work for the country before it. I promise earnestly to remain up to the expectations of the country.” The parliamentary committee is also known as a mini legislature. A large part of the discussion on the bills, budget and policy matters takes place in the committees. The recommendation of the Committee is then sent to the House. That is why committees are referred to as miniature legislatures, where committee members make decisions as a collective group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global
2
Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by NASA's Juno during Sept 29 flyby

Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by...

 Global
3
LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version of webOS

LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version o...

 Korea Rep
4
Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane lands in Kathmandu to face rape charges

Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane lands in Kathmandu to face rape charges

 Nepal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022