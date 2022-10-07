Erdogan and Putin discuss improving ties, ending war in call -Turkish readout
Updated: 07-10-2022 14:24 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 14:22 IST
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin about improving bilateral ties and he repeated Ankara's willingness to do its part to peacefully resolve the war in Ukraine, Erdogan's office said on Friday.
The latest developmetns in Ukraine, which Russia invaded earlier this year, were also discussed in the call, according to Turkey's Directorate of Communications.
