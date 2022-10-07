Left Menu

Erdogan and Putin discuss improving ties, ending war in call -Turkish readout

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 07-10-2022 14:24 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 14:22 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • Turkey

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin about improving bilateral ties and he repeated Ankara's willingness to do its part to peacefully resolve the war in Ukraine, Erdogan's office said on Friday.

The latest developmetns in Ukraine, which Russia invaded earlier this year, were also discussed in the call, according to Turkey's Directorate of Communications.

