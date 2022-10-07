Nobel Peace Prize 2022: Ales Byalyatski, Russia's Memorial and Ukraine's Center for Civil Liberties win
Belarusian human rights activist Ales Byalyatski, Russian human rights organisation Memorial and Ukrainian human rights organisation Center for Civil Liberties won the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday. "The Peace Prize laureates represent civil society in their home countries. Together they demonstrate the significance of civil society for peace and democracy."
- Country:
- Norway
Belarusian human rights activist Ales Byalyatski, Russian human rights organisation Memorial and Ukrainian human rights organisation Center for Civil Liberties won the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday.
"The Peace Prize laureates represent civil society in their home countries. They have for many years promoted the right to criticise power and protect the fundamental rights of citizens," the Norwegian Nobel Committee said in its citation. "They have made an outstanding effort to document war crimes, human right abuses and the abuse of power. Together they demonstrate the significance of civil society for peace and democracy."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Norwegian Nobel Committee
- Ukrainian
- Russian
- Belarusian
- Nobel Peace Prize
ALSO READ
Ukrainian President outlines peace formula that punishes aggression, restores security
UNHCR, UNICEF establish Blue Dot Hubs to support Ukrainian refugees
Ukraine, US energy ministers discuss sanctions on Rosatom - Ukrainian energy ministry
Voting begins in Russia's annexation plan for swathes of Ukrainian
Ukrainian saboteurs caught in Zaporizhzhia - Russian-installed administrator