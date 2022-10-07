Left Menu

Centre forms panel to examine giving SC status to religious converts, who were 'historically' SCs

07-10-2022
Centre forms panel to examine giving SC status to religious converts, who were 'historically' SCs
The Centre has appointed a commission headed by former CJI K G Balakrishnan to examine the matter of giving Scheduled Caste status to new people who claim to "historically" have belonged to the SCs, but have converted to a religion other than those mentioned in the Presidential orders.

The three-member team also includes retired IAS officer Dr Ravinder Kumar Jain and member UGC Prof Sushma Yadav, according to a gazette notification issued by the Social Justice and Empowerment ministry on Thursday.

The commission will examine the matter in line with the Presidential Orders issued from time to time under article 341 of the Constitution.

The panel will also examine the implications of the decision – if it comes to be – on the existing Scheduled Castes, besides taking into account the changes in customs, traditions, and their status of social discrimination and deprivation, after these people converted to other religions.

