Human rights campaigners of Belarus, Russia and Ukraine win Nobel Peace Prize

Jailed Belarusian human rights activist Ales Byalyatski, Russian human rights organization Memorial and Ukrainian human rights organization Center for Civil Liberties won the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday.

"The Norwegian Nobel Committee wishes to honor three outstanding champions of human rights, democracy and peaceful co-existence in the neighbor countries Belarus, Russia, and Ukraine," said Committee Chair Berit Reiss-Andersen. She called on Belarus to release Byalyatski from prison.

The Nobel Peace Prize, worth 10 million Swedish crowns, or about $900,000, will be presented in Oslo on Dec. 10, the anniversary of the death of Swedish industrialist Alfred Nobel, who founded the awards in his 1895 will. "The Peace Prize laureates represent civil society in their home countries. They have for many years promoted the right to criticize power and protect the fundamental rights of citizens," the Norwegian Nobel Committee said in its citation.

"They have made an outstanding effort to document war crimes, human right abuses and the abuse of power. Together they demonstrate the significance of civil society for peace and democracy." ($1 = 11.1196 Swedish crowns)

