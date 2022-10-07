Left Menu

Nobel Peace Prize is for all Belarusian political prisoners, says opposition politician

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 07-10-2022 15:01 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 14:55 IST
Nobel Peace Prize is for all Belarusian political prisoners, says opposition politician
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Poland

The award of the Nobel Peace Prize to jailed Belarusian human rights activist Ales Byalyatski is one for all political prisoners in Belarus, Belarusian opposition politician Pavel Latushko said on Friday.

Byalyatski was awarded the prize on Friday alongside Russian human rights organisation Memorial and Ukrainian human rights organisation Center for Civil Liberties.

"It's not only for him but for all political prisoners which we have now in Belarus," Latushko said. "It motivates all of us to struggle and we are sure we will win with the dictatorship of (Alexander) Lukashenko."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global
2
Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by NASA's Juno during Sept 29 flyby

Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by...

 Global
3
LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version of webOS

LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version o...

 Korea Rep
4
Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promise treatment change; Pfizer COVID vaccine clears Japan panel for use with young children and more

Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022