Cattle smuggling: CBI files chargesheet against TMC's Anubrata in court

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-10-2022 15:03 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 14:56 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday submitted a 35-page chargesheet in a CBI court in Asansol against Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal, who was arrested by the agency in connection with a cattle smuggling case.

Mondal, currently in judicial remand, is lodged in Asansol correctional home.

The TMC's Birbhum district president was arrested on August 11 from his residence at Bolpur by a team of CBI sleuths for allegedly not cooperating in its investigation into the cattle smuggling case.

The ruling party leader had skipped appearing before the CBI officers at its Nizam Palace office for his questioning on several occasions prior to the arrest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

