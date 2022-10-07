Maha: Man gives Rs 3 lakh for 'US dollars', gets packet full of scrap paper

An autorickshaw driver from Bhandup in Mumbai has been cheated to the tune of Rs 3 lakh by five persons who allegedly promised him United States dollars in exchange, a Thane police official said on Friday.

Jaiprakash Dubey had ferried one of the accused, a woman, in his three-wheeler to Navi Mumbai on June 2 and after striking a conversation, she told him she had US dollars for exchange, the police official said.

''After the accused managed to convince Dubey through phone calls over several days, he gave her and her four associates Rs 3 lakh in exchange for a packet which they claimed contained 635 US dollar notes. When he opened the packet, it contained bundles of scrap paper,'' he said.

A cheating case was registered on Wednesday and efforts were on the nab the five accused, he added.

