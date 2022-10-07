Left Menu

Hotel owner accused of sexually abusing boy held

The owner of a hotel in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka has been arrested on the charge of sexually abusing a minor boy who had gone to the hotel to buy food, police said on Friday.The accused is learnt to have taken place two months ago when he took the boy to a nearby farm and sexually abused him, the police said.The hotel owner made a similar attempt on October 4, too.

The owner of a hotel in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka has been arrested on the charge of sexually abusing a minor boy who had gone to the hotel to buy food, police said on Friday.

The accused is learnt to have taken place two months ago when he took the boy to a nearby farm and sexually abused him, the police said.

The hotel owner made a similar attempt on October 4, too. When the boy resisted, the accused assaulted and threatened to kill him, they said. Following this, the victim narreted the incident to his parents, who lodged a complaint and got the accused arrested, they added.

