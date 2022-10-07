Left Menu

Man killed in Bokaro for affair with woman of another community, 11 arrested

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 07-10-2022 15:22 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 15:13 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 45-year-old man was allegedly murdered in Jharkhand's Bokaro district for his relationship with a woman of another community, police said on Friday.

Some people of Dhawaiya village in Mahuatand were ''unhappy'' with Imraj Ansari's affair with the woman, they said.

''The unhappy villagers murdered him around 8 pm on Thursday,'' Superintendent of Police Chandan Kumar Jha told PTI.

Eleven people have been arrested in connection with the murder so far, he said.

''We have deployed adequate police force at the village to avert any law and order problem,'' he added.

An investigation is underway, police said, refusing to share more details immediately given the sensitivity of the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

