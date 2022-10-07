Left Menu

Two Army personnel killed in field firing exercise in Madhya Pradesh

The crew was provided immediate medical aid and evacuated to military hospital in Babina, said an official.The commander and the gunner unfortunately succumbed to burn injuries.The driver is out of danger and under treatment, the official said.The Army has ordered an investigation into the incident.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2022 15:23 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 15:13 IST
Two Army personnel killed in field firing exercise in Madhya Pradesh
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two Indian Army personnel were killed and another sustained injuries during a field firing exercise involving a tank in Madhya Pradesh's Babina, officials said on Friday.

The two Army personnel were hit when the barrel of the T-90 tank burst, they said.

''During the annual firing at Babina Field Firing Ranges on October 6, a tank barrel burst took place. The tank was manned by a crew of three personnel. The crew was provided immediate medical aid and evacuated to military hospital in Babina,'' said an official.

''The commander and the gunner unfortunately succumbed to burn injuries.

The driver is out of danger and under treatment,'' the official said.

The Army has ordered an investigation into the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global
2
Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by NASA's Juno during Sept 29 flyby

Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by...

 Global
3
LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version of webOS

LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version o...

 Korea Rep
4
Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promise treatment change; Pfizer COVID vaccine clears Japan panel for use with young children and more

Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022