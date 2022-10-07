Left Menu

Nobel prize winner Memorial: award is recognition for colleagues suffering in Russia
The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize winner Memorial said on Friday that winning the award was recognition of its human rights work and of colleagues who continue to suffer "unspeakable attacks and reprisals" in Russia.

"It encourages us in our resolve to support our Russian colleagues to continue their work at a new location, despite the forced dissolution of MEMORIAL International in Moscow," said a statement by Memorial board member Anke Giesen to Reuters.

Memorial, along with jailed Belarusian activist Ales Byalyatski and the Ukrainian group Center for Civil Liberties, won the prize on Friday, highlighting the significance of civil society for peace and democracy.

