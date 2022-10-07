Left Menu

Consumer forum directs insurance firm to give compensation for rejecting man's claim

PTI | Thane | Updated: 07-10-2022 15:26 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 15:26 IST
Consumer forum directs insurance firm to give compensation for rejecting man's claim
  • Country:
  • India

The Thane District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum has asked an insurance firm to pay a Mumbai-based businessmen his claim of Rs 10 lakh as well as Rs 35,000 compensation for ''deficiency of service''.

The man had taken insurance of Rs 10 lakh for a structure in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area, which collapsed amid heavy rains in July 2011.

However, the insurance firm refused to process his claim saying the structure fell due to age, after which the man approached the TDCDRF.

Forum president VC Premchandani and Member Poonam Maharshi, in their order of last week, said the firm had erred and asked it to pay the insurance claim amount of Rs 10 lakh as well as Rs 35,000 for mental agony and costs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global
2
Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by NASA's Juno during Sept 29 flyby

Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by...

 Global
3
LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version of webOS

LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version o...

 Korea Rep
4
Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promise treatment change; Pfizer COVID vaccine clears Japan panel for use with young children and more

Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022