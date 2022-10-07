Tributes to people behind project to meet irrigational needs of TN, Kerala

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday paid floral tributes to five people who were behind the Parambikulam-Azhiyar project that benefited farmers of Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Tamil Nadu Minister of Information and Publicity M P Swaminathan, speaking on the occasion, said the project was important to Kongu region to meet its irrigational needs and it was apt to remember and honor those behind the project that was opened this day in 1961 by former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru. There was an agreement between Tamil Nadu and Kerala for the project under which the water going into the sea was blocked and stored in Azhiyar and Thirumurthy Dams thereby beneficial to cultivation, he said.

