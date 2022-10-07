Govt wants to create more employment opportunities for J&K youth by attracting private-sector investment: Ramdas Athawale

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, Shri Ramdas Athawale today said that development and peace in Jammu and Kashmir is the top priority of the Prime Minister Modi-led government which is evident now with the visit of lakhs of tourists this year and the beginning of investment processes in thousands of crores in different sectors in Jammu and Kashmir for the welfare of the people. The Minister said this while interacting with the media during a press briefing held at Srinagar.

Shri Ramdas Athawale said that the peaceful atmosphere, which is now prevalent in J&K under the present government, has been able to attract lakhs of tourists which is a positive sign and will create job opportunities for the youth of J&K besides infrastructure development in the tourism sector.

Sh. Athawale said that the government wants to create more employment opportunities for the youth of J&K by attracting private-sector investment. Many private sector investors have come to Jammu and Kashmir and will invest thousands of crores of rupees for the welfare of the Union Territory, the minister added.

Saying that J&K is and was the integral part of India, Sh. Athawale said that it is in the interest of Pakistan to improve relations with India for peace to prevail and for its own development.

Shri Ramdas Athawale said that from last many years, the gates of development have opened for J&K which is evident from the fact that all the centrally sponsored schemes and programmes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana, MUDRA, PM Ujjwala Yojana, Scholarship Schemes for Students, Welfare Schemes for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes are now implemented in J&K.

Shri Athawale further said that hundred percent implementation of many central schemes in J&K is witness to the fact that Govt. of India is steadfast to provide social stability at all fronts be that housing, livelihood etc. to the people of J&K.

The Minister Informed that under PM Narendra Modi implementation of the social welfare schemes has picked up pace in Jammu and Kashmir which is evident from the fact that under PM Jan Dhan Yojana, between 2014-2022 (September), 26 lakh accounts have been opened in J&K, under PM Ujjwala Yojana between 2016-22 (September), 12 lakh 43 thousand gas connections have been allotted to the beneficiaries, under PM Awas Yojana (Urban) between 2015-22 (September), 15 thousand houses have been constructed in J&K, under PM Awas Yojana (Rural), ninety thousand houses have been constructed, under PM Jan Arogya Yojana, 05 lakh 09 thousand have been benefited in J&K and under Ujala Yojana, 85 lakh LED bulbs have been issued in J&K.

The Minister informed that between 2019-22 (September), 1720 De-addiction centers have been either funded or established under Financial Assistance for the establishment of De-addiction centers out of which 12 have been either funded or established in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With Inputs from PIB)