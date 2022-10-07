Former S. African president Zuma released from Correctional Services system
Updated: 07-10-2022
Former South African president Jacob Zuma has been released from the system of Correctional Services, the government department said on Friday.
Zuma, whose 15 months sentence expired on Oct. 7, was released from prison in September last year on medical parole.
