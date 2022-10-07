Germany to prohibit property transactions in cash - document
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 07-10-2022 15:51 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 15:43 IST
Germany is planning new legislation to prohibit property transactions in cash in an effort to improve sanctions enforcement, a government document seen by Reuters on Friday showed.
Notaries should monitor the cash transaction ban and report any violations, the document said.
