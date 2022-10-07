Poland says it welcomes recognition of Nobel Peace Prize winners

Poland's foreign ministry said it welcomes the recognition given to the work of Nobel Peace Prize winners Ales Byalyatski, a jailed Belarusian human rights activist, Russian human rights organisation Memorial and Ukraine's Center for Civil Liberties.

"We welcome the recognition of their efforts in the fight for freedom and respect for human rights," the ministry said on Twitter on Friday.

