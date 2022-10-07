Left Menu

Drone crashes into Russian military airfield northeast of Ukraine - governor

A drone has crashed into a military airfield in Russia's Kaluga region, just over 200 km (130 miles) northeast of Ukraine, the region's governor said on Friday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-10-2022 16:29 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 16:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A drone has crashed into a military airfield in Russia's Kaluga region, just over 200 km (130 miles) northeast of Ukraine, the region's governor said on Friday. "Today there was an explosion at the Shaykovka military airfield in Kaluga region," governor Vladislav Shapsha wrote on Telegram.

"A drone, presumably coming from the direction of the border, crashed," he said. "The airfield infrastructure and equipment were not damaged. There is no threat to operations."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

