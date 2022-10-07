Home Minister Amit Shah on three-day visit to Assam

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is visiting Assam for three days beginning Friday during which he will attend a meeting on floods, inaugurate a state-level SPs conference and address BJP workers.

Shah will also attend a meeting of chief ministers and DGPs of northeastern states on narcotics, review the functioning of the North Eastern Space Application Centre (NESAC) and inaugurate the newly built office of the BJP's Assam unit during the visit, sources said here.

After arriving from Sikkim, the home minister will attend a meeting on 'Flood Free Assam' on Friday evening in Guwahati.

On Saturday, he will inaugurate the newly built state BJP office before addressing a BJP 'Karyakarta Sammelan' in the afternoon in the Assam capital.

On Saturday evening, he will attend a meeting with the chief ministers and police chiefs of the Northeastern states on narcotics before chairing a review meeting of the NESAC, according to the sources.

Shillong-based NESAC is a joint initiative of the Department of Space (DoS) and the North Eastern Council (NEC). The NESAC helps augment the developmental process in the Northeast by providing advanced space technology support.

The major objectives of the NESAC are: to provide an operational remote sensing and geographic information system aided natural resource information base to support activities on development, management of natural resources and infrastructure planning in the region.

The home minister is the president of the NESAC Society.

On Sunday, Shah will offer prayers at Kamakhya temple in the morning before attending the plenary session of the NEC.

On Sunday afternoon, the home minister will inaugurate the state-level SPs conference at Dergaon in Assam's Golaghat district.

